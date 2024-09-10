Faisal Vawda challenges KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: In a fiery speech during the Senate session on Tuesday, Independent Senator Faisal Vawda challenged Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur to come to Punjab, ARY News reported.

“We’ll make Mr. Gandapur Ms. Gandapur when he comes come to Punjab,” he said.

In a Senate session presided over by Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, Faisal Vawda slammed PTI leaders, saying “They all are compromised. They (PTI leaders) hurl threats in the day and go the extent to touching feet in the night (to hold talks),” he added.

Faisal Vawda said that the PTI is eager to hold talks, saying that he could expose the party with just one press button press.

There was a great deal of disruption during the Senate session as PTI Senator Falak Naz allegedly used inappropriate remakrks and interrupted Faisal Vawda during his speech.

The independent Senator demanded the chair to suspend Senator Falak Naz’s membership.

The PTI Senator has been suspended by Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani for two days as she refused to tender an apology.

Faisal Vawda took a jibe at PTI founder Imran Khan as his remarks did not please the PTI lawmakers. “How dare you take our leader’s name?” Senator Falak Naz and that led to an escalation, with both exchanging harsh words.