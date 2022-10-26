Faisal Vawda claims ‘PTI insiders also involved in toppling govt’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Faisal Vawda claimed on Wednesday that some party insiders were also involved in toppling the PTI government, ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News programme 11th Hour, Faisal Vawda said that he will be answerable to PTI chief Imran Khan if questioned about his statement. He added that he will not respond to Ali Zaidi’s tweet. He alleged that everyone will be surprised after knowing about Ali Zaidi’s ministry.

“Imran Khan is my chairman. Some party insiders were also involved in toppling Imran Khan’s government. Some people who want to become the party head were involved in the conspiracy.”

“I will actively participate in the upcoming PTI long march. I also hate Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).”

Regarding Arshad Sharif, Vawda claimed that he has maintained contacts with the slain senior journalist. “Those people are involved in his assassination who are beneficiaries of his murder. It was not an accidental death but an planned version. Establishment has no role in Arshad Sharif’s murder.”

He said that a common man could not send Arshad Sharif to a farm in Kenya. Vawda reiterated that senior journalist Arshad Sharif was shot from a close range but nothing happened to the driver of his vehicle. He vowed that he will make many revelations in the coming days.

Vawda also expressed suspicions of bloodshed in PTI long march. “I am 99 per cent sure about bloodshed in the upcoming long march. I will suggest Imran Khan to hold the long march carefully.”

“It is our right to hold a peaceful protest and the government is responsible for providing security. We should also be careful and try not to be part of any conspiracy which will lead to bloodshed,” added Vawda.

