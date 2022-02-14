Faisal Vawda decides to challenge ECP’s disqualification

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former MNA Faisal Vawda has decided to challenge the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision which disqualified him for life in a dual nationality case, ARY News reported on Monday.
Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that Vawda has completed consultation with his lawyers and the latter will soon file a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in ECP disqualification case.
PTI leader Faisal Vawda will challenge ECP disqualification after receiving the verified copy of the verdict, they added.
In a major blow to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified on last Wednesday the ruling party’s Senator Faisal Vawda for lifetime under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.
A three-member bench of the ECP, led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, had reserved a verdict on petition seeking Vawda’s disqualification on Dec 23, 2021.
The ECP observed that Vawda submitted a false affidavit along with his nomination papers before the 2018 elections. It withdrew a notification regarding his victory on a Senate seat.
The commission directed the PTI leader to return all the salaries and benefits he received during his term as federal minister and a member of the National Assembly.
Vawda could challenge his disqualification in the Supreme Court, the ECP said.
The petition had sought Vawda’s disqualification over concealing information about his dual nationality