Vawda demands increase in defence budget, doubling of forces’ salaries

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has called for a substantial increase in defence budget and the doubling of salaries for security personnel, even if it requires cutting down on other national expenditures, including the development budget, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking during a Senate session, Faisal Vawda stressed that after the recent standoff with India, the current security situation demands a special focus on the defence.

“We must tighten our belts and reduce the development budget to raise the defence spending,” he said. “All armed forces’ salaries must be doubled.”

He pointed out that India maintains a larger military force than Pakistan. “India perceived us as weak, but we delivered a strong and befitting response,” Faisal Vawda said, adding that the Pakistani forces killed 285 Indian soldiers in recent confrontations.

He further stated, “This is no longer the time to talk about development and we must now focus on defense.”

Faisal Vawda emphasized the importance of political consensus in this effort, stating that this cannot be done without the support of opposition. It is the government’s responsibility to bring the opposition on board. “All political parties stand united under one flag,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in government–PTI relations, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, met with Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, both sides expressed a willingness to pursue reconciliation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government.

During the meeting, Rana Sanaullah conveyed the government’s readiness to engage in dialogue with PTI, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif responded positively, stating that discussions on reconciliation were possible.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday reaffirmed his PTI’s full support for the Pakistan Army, asserting that the nation stands united against Indian aggression.