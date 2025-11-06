Faisal Vawda: ‘Work on 27th Amendment completed, now time to focus on 28th’

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has said that the paperwork for the 27th Constitutional Amendment has been completed and discussions should now begin on the 28th Amendment, ARY News reported.

Speaking on ARY News program The Reporters, Vawda said the 27th Amendment is expected to be approved before the end of November — around November 20–22 or within a few days of that timeline.

Faisal Vawda clarified that there is no plan to roll back the NFC Award or the 18th Amendment, emphasizing that the ongoing constitutional reforms are aimed at ensuring national development and institutional harmony.

The senator praised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), describing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a “very democratic leader” and calling the party “a guarantor of the political system.” He said PPP will not allow democracy to be derailed, adding that “Asif Ali Zardari is a master of political chess, and his combination with Bilawal is excellent.”

Vawda also commended Bilawal Bhutto’s recent tweet about the 27th Constitutional Amendment, saying it was a “positive and transparent step.” He added that both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP are free to make their own political decisions, noting that his recent meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman covered several important issues.

Discussing judicial reforms, Vawda said all stakeholders have agreed on the formation of constitutional courts, which should have been established long ago. “If an 80-year-old politician can perform in the assembly, why can’t a 70-year-old judge serve in court?” he remarked, defending the proposal to raise the retirement age for judges.

Faisal Vawda further said that “when you have a job, you can’t refuse transfers,” implying that judicial or bureaucratic transfers should not be resisted.

Concluding, Vawda said the entire leadership is now on board for reforms, expressing confidence that “the amendment process will lead to progress and stability in the country.”