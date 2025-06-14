Fazlur Rehman, Faisal Vawda discuss current political situation

KARACHI: Former federal minister Senator Faisal Vawda hosted JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Karachi as they discussed current political situation of the country, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Faisal Vawda admired Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and mentioned that Pakistan needs his leadership and guidance.

Faisal Vawda accepted Fazlur Rehman as his mentor and a guiding force in Pakistan’s political arena, and pointed out that his inspiration is essantial for stability of nation. He claimed his relationship with Maulana Fazlur Rehman as brotherhood, and highlighted his promise to stand by him in political matters.

Faisal Vawda also indicated security issues that some specific people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were using tax money for violent activities. He pointed out that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s true leadership would provide a long-term vision in replying to such challenges.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in his address, emphasised the importance of being united in politics, expressing that without JUI-F’s participation, governments cannot be shaped or continued. He further said we have fought for the people of Pakistan, and we stand with them.

He admired the mutual consideration being nurtured in political circles and called for continued teamwork.

Both leaders condemned the ongoing Israel’s attack on Iran, and mentioned the importance of peace and no war.

The meeting took place in the context of ongoing discussions regarding constitutional reforms, and governance strategies.

Faisal Vawda expressed his intention to seek Fazlur Rehman’s counsel on navigating the political future of Pakistan.

Additionally, he praised Fazlur Rehman for his support of the armed forces, indicating previous successes against India.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the recent Budget 2025-26, stating that imposing multiple taxes does not make a budget admirable.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman disapproved of the unnecessary taxation policies. He emphasised the need for economic reforms in Pakistan, highlighting that the country must learn from the GDP growth of other countries like China, India, and Bangladesh.