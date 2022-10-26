Faisal Vawda issued show cause notice, party membership suspended

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda has been issued a show cause notice by PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi, demanding an answer for his surprising press conference earlier today, ARY News reported.

Faisal Vawda has been directed to submit a response to the show cause notice within two days. He has to submit an answer and explanation as to why his party membership should not be terminated permanently.

The PTI Sindh President, in a tweet earlier, had said that Faisal Vawda tried to damage PTI’s upcoming long march with his press conference.

The PTI lawmaker took to Twitter to express his opinion on PTI leader Faisal Vavda’s press conference. The telecast of the press conference over Government-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) is really interesting, he added.

Ali Zaidi added that it is clear that the ‘imported government’ has launched him. PTI Chief Imran Khan has directed all workers to stay peaceful.

What is the significance of Faisal Vavda’s press conference? he questioned.

Addressing an important press conference in Islamabad, Faisal Vawda said that Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and its conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. He claimed that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Sharif left the country.

