PTI and its founder will now get on back foot: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Following the arrest of former DG-ISI Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, Senator Faisal Vawda asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder will now get on back foot, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to ARY News, Senator Faisal Vawda suggested that Faiz Hameed’s case is merely the beginning of a much larger investigation, as more names might emerge as the investigation is underway in the Top City case.

“Many ‘idols’ are yet to fall,” Vawda remarked.

He stressed that the situation surrounding Faiz Hameed, who is now facing court-martial under the Pakistan Army Act, is just the start of a broader crackdown on those who have previously considered themselves above the law.

READ: Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed to face trial by court-martial

Vawda also hinted at further scrutiny for those involved in the events of May 9, asserting that they too will be held accountable.

The senator praised the army’s leadership, particularly the army chief, for initiating what he called a necessary and overdue process of accountability.

“If the constitution and law were to be damaged, such measures had to be taken,” Vawda stated.

Vawda hinted at upcoming developments in other high-profile cases, including the investigation into the death of journalist Arshad Sharif, indicating that additional details will emerge soon.

Faisal Vawda further added that whoever harms Pakistan will now be held accountable, including corrupt politicians, everyone found guilty will be held accountable as part of this extensive drive for justice.