Thursday, September 9, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

Faisal Vawda’s mother passes away, PM Imran Khan, others condole

test

KARACHI: Senator Faisal Vawda’s mother on Wednesday passed away in Karachi as Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition leaders, and others condoled him over the sad demise, ARY NEWS reported.

The Senator took to Twitter to share the tragic news, saying that his mother passed away after remaining in a coma during the past few days. Her funeral prayer will be held on Thursday after Zuhr prayers at a DHA mosque.


Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned the PTI Senator and condoled him over the sad demise of his mother. He prayed for her higher ranks in Jannah.

Read More: FAISAL VAWDA SEEKS DISMISSAL OF ECP PETITIONS AFTER HIS NA RESIGNATION

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, federal ministers, and others also condoled with the former minister for water resources over his tragic loss.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.