Faisal Vawda vows 'zero tolerance' for gossip mongers, threatens governor-rule in KP

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday threatened governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Vawda in his post on X, issued a strong warning, stating that all actions will now be taken strictly in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Referring to family meetings with the PTI founder, Faisal Vawda claimed that family interactions have increasingly taken on a political dimension and announced that such visits may be suspended. He further cautioned that any lawyer conveying political messages during meetings would also face restrictions.

ایسی کی تیسی ذہنی مریض آنکھ سے اندھے اور کان سے بہرے سن لیں آئین اور قانون کے مطابق فیملی کو ملاقات کی اجازت حال احوال کیلئے وکیل کو کیس سے متعلق ملنے کی اجازت ہے فیملی کی ملاقاتیں بھی سیاسی پیغام پر مشتمل ہو رہی ہیں؟ اب سے وہ بھی بند کر دی جائینگی وکلاء نے کیس کے علاوہ… — Faisal Vawda Senator (Indep) (@FaisalVawdaPAK) December 3, 2025

“Family meetings with detainees will be limited solely to wellbeing inquiries, while lawyers will only be permitted to meet for case-related discussions.”

Reaffirming support for the armed forces and their leadership, Faisal Vawda said that derogatory remarks against the military and the Army Chief would not be tolerated. He described attempts to create instability and malign the institution as “mental corruption” and vowed firm action to counter such efforts.

He added that cooperation would be met with goodwill and respect, but intimidation would receive a stronger response.

According to Vawda, the political group allegedly involved in provoking unrest has reached a point where retreat is difficult, and ongoing cases will now be taken to their conclusion.

The minister warned that if the chief minister engaged in any further misconduct, the remaining political space could be eliminated through the imposition of Governor’s Rule. He also advised individuals associated with the May 9 incidents—particularly those believed to be hiding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—to prepare for consequences.

Vawda concluded by noting that those awaiting official notifications had already been informed to expect developments soon.