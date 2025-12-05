Big announcement looms as Vawda signals non-ministerial presser

ISLAMABAD: “Everything will become clear tomorrow—what is happening and how things will move forward,” Senator Faisal Vawda said on Thursday, hinting at a major presser expected tomorrow.

He added that “there is a press conference tomorrow, but it will not be from the ministers.”

Speaking to ARY News, Faisal Vawda congratulated the nation on the appointment of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), saying “Alhamdulillah, congratulations to the entire country on the CDF’s appointment.”

He claimed that the state would respond sharply to the “filthy statements” being circulated in recent days.

Faisal Vawda said that several individuals were spreading harmful narratives against Pakistan and would soon face consequences. He referred to them as “insects damaging the country” and asserted that the state would provide answers to all remaining ambiguities tomorrow.

“Negative, cheap and abusive politics will be buried,” he added, promising a new phase for Pakistan beginning tomorrow morning.

He also gave a thinly veiled warning regarding political developments, noting, “It’s good that Sohail Afridi went back like a good boy — disqualification is hanging over him.”

Faisal Vawda emphasised that he speaks bluntly, saying he does not know “the language of typical democratic diplomacy.” He reiterated that the era of negativity in politics was ending and that more clarity would emerge after the upcoming state briefing.

Referring to individuals abroad who criticize Pakistan, Faisal Vawda said efforts were underway to curb them. He mentioned that he had previously highlighted the issue and that a key meeting with Mohsin Naqvi on the matter took place today.

“We will press the button to control those speaking from abroad,” he warned.

In a final remark, he urged political actors to adopt a positive approach: “Please talk responsibly. Take ten steps back if needed, but at least create a path forward.”

He added that while many problems were about to be resolved, “one hopes politics itself doesn’t end up buried in the process.”