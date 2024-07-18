Faisal Vawda predicts PTI’s political decline amidst rising tensions

KARACHI: Senator Faisal Vawda has warned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is heading towards political turmoil, comparing its trajectory to that of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking on the ARY News program, Faisal Vawda emphasized that PTI will face significant challenges, hinting at approach political turmoil.

“No anarchist party can operate in Pakistan. Just as MQM becomes MQM-P, PTI will also need to transform into PTI-P,” Vawda stated.

He criticized PTI’s current political strategy, suggesting that recent actions and slogans stem from confidence gained from court decisions. Vawda believes these actions have pushed PTI beyond constitutional limits, leading to a shaky position.

“After the court order, PTI has gone 10 times ahead raising slogans against institutions, now they should be ready for the bulldozer,” Vawda said.

Vawda further predicted that PTI’s founder is unlikely to release from the jail, suggesting that internal calculations and government strategies will determine PTI’s future.

He asserted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement II (PDM-2) has the intelligence to topple the government if needed.

The senator also accused the government of creating confusion and presenting an image of conflict with PTI and the institutions.

He anticipated that the political climate will heat up, predicting that the government may not adhere to the Supreme Court’s decisions, further complicating the situation.