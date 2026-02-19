Faisal Vawda challenges Rana Sanaullah over alleged ‘deal’ offer to PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has questioned claims made by Pakistan Muslim League’s (N) Rana Sanaullah that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, was offered a political “deal” on two occasions but refused to accept it, ARY News reported.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Faisal Vawda responded to remarks attributed to Rana Sanaullah, questioning when, where and how such an offer was allegedly made.

“You said the PTI founder was offered a deal twice and did not accept it. First tell us when, where and how this offer was made?” Faisal Vawda said.

میرے دوست رانا ثنااللہ صاحب! آپ نے کہا بانی پی ٹی آئی کو دو دفعہ ڈیل آفر کی لیکن وہ نہیں مانے۔ پہلے تو بتائیں کب کہاں اور کیسے؟ یا یہ وہ ڈیل ہے جس کا صرف آپ لوگوں کے تصوارات اور آپ کو ہی پتہ ہے؟ میں سمجھتا ہوں کہ آپ لوگ خوش قسمت ہیں کہ اُس نے بقول آپ کے ڈیل نہیں مانی۔ اگر… — Faisal Vawda Senator (Indep) (@FaisalVawdaPAK) February 19, 2026

He further questioned whether the purported deal existed only in the imagination of those making the claim. “Is this the deal that only you people know about?” he asked.

Faisal Vawda remarked that those alleging the offer were “fortunate” that, according to them, it had not been accepted. He suggested that if Imran Khan had agreed to the alleged deal, political dynamics could have shifted significantly.

“If the so-called deal had been accepted, you know he would have come after politicians. And once that happened, where would the politicians go? Even I do not know,” he said.

The senator also asserted that the PTI founder Imran Khan could not go “behind anyone else,” adding that no one else had the courage or capacity to face him politically.

Addressing Rana Sanaullah directly, Faisal Vawda advised him not to fire “political arrows in the air,” warning of potential consequences. He added that “old political tactics” were outdated and urged political opponents to “think of something new.”

Faisal Vawda concluded by reiterating a previous remark: “A person’s habits can be changed, but not their nature.”