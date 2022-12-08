Faisal Vawda reinstated as senator, PPP’s Nisar Khuhro out

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda has been reinstated as senator following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in the disqualification case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) withdrew its notification regarding the vacated seat of Faisal Vawda after his disqualification as the senator on Sindh seat.

The notification of Vawda’s election as the senator was restored by the election commission. The former PTI leader had been notified as a senator on the Sindh seat on March 10 – 2021.

After the restoration of Vawda’s Senate membership post-SC verdict, the politician will be able to tender his resignation.

Following the development, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro lost his Senate membership. The ECP also withdrew the notification of Khuhro’s election for the Senate seat.

The ECP spokesperson announced that the election will be held for the Senate seat after the resignation of Faisal Vawda.

On November 25, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan had overturned a decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify former PTI leader Faisal Vawda for life.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial announced the decision after Vawda rendered an unconditional apology before the court.

The former federal minister appeared before the court and tendered an apology after the top court gave him two options – either confess his mistake and accept disqualification under clause 63 (1)- C or the court will proceed under clause 62 (1)-F.

Accepting his apology, the apex court ruled that Vawda was disqualified under Article 63(1)(c) and not Article 62(1)(f) – the lifetime ban applied on former PM Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen.

Vawda had challenged his lifetime disqualification following a verdict issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

