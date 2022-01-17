Faisal Vawda reveals names of PML-N leaders willing to become PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Vawda has revealed the names of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who are willing to become prime minister, ARY News reported on Monday.

Faisal Vawda, while talking to ARY News programme Off The Record, said that PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah are willing to become PM.

The senator claimed that there were more people in PML-N who are always to sell their conscience, whereas, Khawaja Asif had already been exposed before the central leadership of his own political party.

Vawda slammed that PML-N should not talk about principles as its own Quaid (supremo) Nawaz Sharif had departed abroad on the basis of fake medical reports.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was suspicious about the authenticity of the medical reports and constituted a committee. He said that those who are found responsible will face punitive actions.

To his claims, PML-N leader Javed Latif said that three out of four names mentioned by Vawda would never wish to become the prime minister except one of them. Latif said that nobody could express his wish without the permission of Nawaz Sharif.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar said that the federal government has continued its efforts to repatriate absconding Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif is a convict and staying in London. He added that the authorities had contacted Britain to deport Nawaz Sharif after the expiry of his visa.

