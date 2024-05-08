Faisal Vawda says seeking apology from elders part of our tradition

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) needs to show ‘responsibility’ as children have to apologise to their father or guardian.

In an interview on ARY News’ programme “Off the Record”, Senator Faisal Vawda said that only the government can offer the PTI for talks, adding that no such offer has been made so far.

“We even get into arguments with a father but eventually, we have to apologise,” he added while responding to PTI leader Asad Qaiser’s remarks that his party does not want to engage in talks with anyone.

Senator Faisal Vawda said that the PTI needs to show responsibility. He added that even if PTI received votes from the people, still, it should not resort to ‘personal enmity’. The Senator said that everyone in the PTI is not anti-establishment.

“In every political party, there is a group that creates chaos. A mischievous group in PTI has adopted an aggressive plan,” he added.

Senator Faisal Vawda said that a number of PTI members want the founder to be kept in prison. He said that those people want to continue enjoying the popularity of the PTI founder.

He said that all these kinds of things would not be occurring today, if the perpetrators of May 9 incidents had been held accountable.

Senator Faisal Vaeda said that even wars eventually come to an end through negotiations, adding that there are about 60 million young people in Pakistan who need to be actively involved in society,

He said that all elections in the country’s history have been controversial. He questioned if rigged elections had ever been overturned in the history of the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that his party does not want to engage in talks with anyone, emphasising that it only seeks to uphold “constitutional and legal supremacy”.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, the former National Assembly (NA) speaker said that PTI believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and the law, and wants all institutions to work within their constitutional limits.

Responding to a question, Qaiser expressed scepticism over constitution of a committee to hold talks with establishment, saying that no discussion about a negotiation committee was held during meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan.