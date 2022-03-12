Faisal Vawda: SC fixes plea against disqualification for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday has fixed the plea of PTI’s Faisal Vawda against his lifetime disqualification by the ECP from holding a public office for a hearing.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha Malik will take up the plea on March 15.

Vawda filed a petition in the Supreme Court under Article 185 (3) of the Constitution for leave to appeal against the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan dated February 9 and a judgment of the Islamabad High Court dated February 16, 2022.

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Faisal Sultan Raja, had disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and a National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a senator.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had turned down a request by PTI leader Faisal Vawda to suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) Feb 16 verdict regarding his lifetime disqualification.

An apex court bench issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and PTI MNA Abdul Qadir Mandokhel to file their response to the PTI leader’s petition challenging his disqualification from parliament.

