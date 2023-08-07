Faisal Vawda suggests name for caretaker finance minister

ISLAMABAD: As consultations between the ruling allies on the issue of interim set-up continue, former federal minister Faisal Vawda has suggested a name for caretaker finance minister, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former minister suggested the name of Sultan Ali Allana – Chairman of the Board of Directors of Habib Bank – for the caretaker finance minister.

Terming Sultan Ali ‘a neutral man’, Faisal Vawda said that he can take Pakistan towards economic stability. “Currently, the country was facing an economic crisis and Sultan Allana is the best option in this regard,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already announced that he would dissolve the National Assembly on Aug 9 (Wednesday), three days before the expiry of the government’s term.

The decision has been endorsed by all coalition parties and therefore, according to the Constitution, the next general elections should be held in 90 days.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is still in the race for caretaker Prime Minister (PM) slot.

Talking to ARY News program “Khabar”, Ahsan Iqbal said that consultations are going on for the caretaker prime minister slot however the name will be finalized within three days after the dissolution of assemblies.

He said that all the state institutions are working together to stabilize the economy and they all are on the same page for the development of the country.

‘PTI chief’

Responding to a question about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the former minister said that he does not see Imran Khan contesting the upcoming general elections.

According to Vawda, he told PTI chief not to cross the ‘red line’ by hurling allegations against Pakistan Army. “I told Imran Khan that only the army can save Pakistan,” he added.

Faisal Vawda parted ways with the party in October last year after the PTI chairman terminated his basic membership following a contentious press conference loaded with claims deemed to be “against party policies and guidelines”.