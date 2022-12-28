Faisal Vawda tenders’ resignation from Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: Former PTI leader and senator Faisal Vawda has announced to submit his resignation from the Senate seat to the chairman of the upper house, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The seat was trust of Imran Khan,” Faisal Vawda said in a social media statement. “I have fulfilled my moral duty as well as to comply the Supreme Court’s order,” he said.

“I am grateful to Almighty Allah, and thanks to Imran Khan and all senators,” he added.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in line with the orders of the Supreme Court, had withdrew the notification of de-seating Vawda from the Senate, and restored his Senate membership recently.

However, it was a short-lived arrangement as Faisal Vawda, under a commitment given to the Supreme Court, had to resign as a Senate member, paving the way for fresh election on the upper house seat from Sindh.

