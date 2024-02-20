Faisal Vawda thinks PML-N’s coming govt to be its last

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician Faisal Vawda believes that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would become Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of Punjab, saying that the PML-N’s forthcoming government in Centre would be its last, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“In future, PML-N would become Punjab’s MQM and will be used just to form alliance,” the former PTI leader said while speaking at ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’.

Faisal Vawda said matters related to formation of government would be solved within six to seven days. “A coalition government would be formed and everyone will relish the power,” he added.

In response to a question, he claimed that the next Senate Chairman will come from a “high position” and will be neutral. “The official will step down from a high post and become Senate chairman,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vawda said that Sarfraz Bugti and Sanaullah Zehri were in race for Balochistan Chief Minister’s slot.

Responding to PPP spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi’s statement, Faisal Vawda said the PPP would take two ministries in Punjab and four in Centre. “PPP is also the kingmaker, as the independents,” he added.

“If PTI is working for the country, then it has to become part of the system and fix the situation”, he said, adding that ‘politics of revenge and violence’ cannot be of any use.

Read More: Faisal Vawda foresees ‘Asif Zardari’s pictures’ in President House

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP, or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

Read More: Elections 2024 Pakistan results: PTI-backed IND candidates lead in NA

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.