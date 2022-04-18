Faisal Vawda claims to topple federal govt in six weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda has claimed to topple the PML-N-led federal government within four weeks, ARY News reported on Monday.

This he said while talking in ARY News’ program Off The Records. The former PTI senator said now the masses will intervene and will topple the government.

Faisal Vawda held the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly acting as a B team of PML-N. Now the ECP is being used against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, he alleged.

The PTI leader said that thieves have been given power and now the distribution of power between them is on. Vawda said PTI hopes for the decision based on justice from the Supreme Court in presidential reference seeking disqualification of turncoats for a lifetime.

On April 11, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The panel of Chair member Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced that Mian Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes while his opponent PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi received zero votes as PTI boycotted the session.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri was charing the session when it started but soon after PTI’s prime minister candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s speech, the Deputy Speaker left and PTI MNAs announced not only to boycott the election of the prime minister but also announced to resign from National Assembly. The session began with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem.

