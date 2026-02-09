Faisal Vawda warns political parties against interfering in anti-terror operations

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda warned that any political party attempting to obstruct ongoing operations against militants would face strict consequences, saying counterterror efforts must not be politicised, ARY News reported.

Speaking outside Parliament House, Faisal Vawda said the country needed unity at a time when forces were sacrificing their lives, pointing out that military funerals were ongoing while some politicians focused on criticism instead of supporting the nation.

He added that terrorism required a clear and decisive strategy, and any party trying to interfere would be “dealt with.”

Faisal Vawda said that the recent unrest marked the start of “Operation Sindoor II” and described it as a proxy war by India.

He warned that if conventional war broke out, Pakistan would respond with even greater force. He further asserted that any country providing territory against Pakistan would face action.

Turning to domestic politics, Vawda criticized divisions among political parties. He noted that while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had canceled events and the Punjab government observed a day of mourning, he had expected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to call off protests, which did not happen.

He remarked that PTI’s strike call passed almost unnoticed and called current negotiations “more of a joke than serious talks.”

Faisal Vawda advised politicians to resolve internal issues responsibly, suggesting that proposals should even be considered from JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, whom he described as a patriotic Pakistani.

He also pointed to accountability, criticizing politicians who became wealthy despite humble beginnings, noting that many who once smoked bidis had now become billionaires.

In conclusion, Faisal Vawda stressed that negotiations were the only way forward to bring real change. He encouraged parties to adopt proper procedures, indicating that meetings with PTI founder could proceed if the right approach was followed.