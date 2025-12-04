Faisal Vawda signals major moves against PTI, warns of consequences

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda a direct warning to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that the government’s response would begin from 4 December (Today), and those “challenging the state” would face immediate consequences.

Speaking in ARY News’ programme Eleventh Hour, Vawda said that if PTI continued what he described as confrontational politics, the authorities would have “no option left but to impose Governor’s Rule,” adding that action would not remain limited to arrests.

According to Faisal Vawda, “from Thursday onward,” PTI would see a clear shift in the government’s posture, warning that those involved in provoking unrest would be “dragged in” and dealt with strictly.

Faisal Vawda also claimed that arrangements were underway to act against individuals abroad who, according to him, were “inciting political disorder,” saying their “pulse can be pressed in many ways even if they cannot be brought back.”

Vawda stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister would not meet the PTI founder on coming Wednesday, citing a high court order that bars the use of provincial machinery for political meetings. He maintained that family visits were allowed, but political discussions inside the prison would not be permitted.

He also said that lawyers could meet the PTI founder strictly for case-related matters, not for political strategy.

In a series of harsh remarks, Vawda accused PTI’s current leadership of “ingratitude,” saying that when the PTI founder was rising politically, “we were the ones standing with him in Karachi when he could not even set foot here.”

He said that during his time with the party, he had always respected the PTI founder and learned from him, adding that he was expelled “for his well-being.”

Faisal Vawda also criticised the social media account operating in PTI’s name, saying the people behind it “did not have the courage to name him directly.” He said he was unaware who was running the account and termed them “political orphans.”

He alleged that KP was still sheltering suspects involved in the May 9 incidents and said the state would take action. According to him, those cases would now be taken to their “logical conclusion.”

Vawda added that Governor’s Rule, if imposed, would “not last merely two months” and would continue as long as needed.

Faisal Vawda defended the military, saying Pakistan Army had defeated “a much larger enemy” and continued to make sacrifices. He accused PTI of targeting the institution to “appear strong,” warning that such behaviour would result in a severe response.

He said that if anyone crossed “red lines,” their “tongue would be pulled out,” and those challenging the military leadership would face strict consequences.

Vawda asserted that, as of now, “there is no possibility” of the PTI founder being allowed back into mainstream politics.

He claimed that despite facilitating an earlier meeting “with a good heart,” PTI resumed what he called “abusive behaviour,” after which, according to him, the state had decided to respond firmly.

Faisal Vawda said notifications related to the CDF and administrative changes were in process and could be issued “within 72 hours.” He added that a new secretariat would be formed with rules and appointments soon.

He claimed that PTI, which “boasts of 4.5 crore supporters,” could not even gather 4,500 people, saying the party was “making noise now, but from Thursday their drum will beat.”