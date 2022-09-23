Faisal Vawda’s plea against lifetime disqualification set for hearing on Sep 29

The Supreme Court on Friday set Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda’s plea against lifetime disqualification over dual nationality for hearing on September 29, ARY News reported.

The three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice would hear the plea on September 29.

The bench includes Chief Justice Umer Atta Bandiyal, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aisha Malik. The court has issued notices to all parties, including the Attorney General and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

An ECP bench, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, disqualified Vawda for concealing his dual nationality with a direction to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a minister and National Assembly member within two months. He was also de-notified as a Senator.

Also Read: Faisal Vawda: SC to take up plea against disqualification

Earlier in April, the Supreme Court had turned down a request by PTI leader Faisal Vawda to suspend the ECP’s February 16 verdict regarding his lifetime disqualification.

Comments