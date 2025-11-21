Death toll rises to 17 in Faisalabad chemical factory boiler blast 

FAISALABAD: The death toll in Faisalabad chemical factory boiler blast has jumped to 17, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir.

As per details, the deadly incident occurred at a chemical factory in Malikpur, Faisalabad, where there are fears that more individuals may still be trapped under the debris.

The DC said that the deceased include children, women, elderly individuals, and factory workers. Initial findings suggest that the chemical caught fire due to a gas leakage.

A total of 22 Rescue 1122 vehicles are engaged in relief and recovery operations. The blast was so intense that roofs of nearby houses collapsed due to the impact.

Earlier in June, horrific footage of a boiler blast at a private steel factory in Karachi surfaced in which two labourers were killed and one more sustained burns.

A boiler had blown up at a private steel factory located in Karachi’s Steel Town area, leaving three labourers seriously injured after raw material of 1700°C temperature fell on them.

Two labourers, Mukhtar Ahmed and Muhammad Aqib, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital whose bodies were sent to their ancestral village in Punjab.