Three workers killed in Faisalabad cotton factory fire

FAISALABAD: Three workers lost their lives after a fire broke out at a cotton factory in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred at a factory under the jurisdiction of Sandal Bar Police Station.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire erupted at the Allah Tawakul Cotton Factory, located near Chak No. 51-JB Lehlan. The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing the entire factory premises and destroying the material inside.

The victims were identified as Jameel, a resident of Layyah, 46-year-old Muhammad Asghar from Chak No. 172, Layyah, and 25-year-old Adnan, a resident of Jampur, District Rajanpur.

Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene, and after strenuous efforts, the fire was brought under control. The bodies of the three workers were recovered from the debris.

Earlier, fire erupted at a truck in Zhob carrying coal cargo, leaving 16 persons injured including firemen, in the incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The fire erupted in a coal-loaded truck at Quetta National Highway, parked in Balochistan’s Zhob at the new truck stand. The flames of the intense blaze were seen from a long distance.

The Fire Brigade staff reached to the spot for firefighting after getting information about the incident. At least 16 persons got burn injuries in the incident including two firemen.

The injured were transferred to Zhob district headquarters hospital for first aid. “Six injured with serious burn injuries were shifted to Quetta for treatment.