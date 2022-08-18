Faisalabad incident: Lawyers thrash prime suspect at court

FAISALABAD: Angry lawyers have thrashed the prime suspect, named Danish, who was produced before a sessions court in a case related to abduction and torture of a female medical student in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the prime suspect – Danish – was produced before a sessions court in the Faisalabad student torture case.

Later, the angry lawyers started thrashing Danish for torturing the female student while another man hit the accused with a shoe. Meanwhile, the officials of the elite force intervened and took the prime suspect to a nearby court.

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of the Faisalabad medical student harassment and torture case and sought a report from the Inspector General (IG).

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi issued orders to the police chief to carry out strict action against the culprits who were involved in harassing and torturing the Faisalabad medical student.

Medical report of medical student Khadija, who was assaulted for refusing a marriage proposal, confirmed torture marks on her body.

According to the medical report obtained by ARY NEWS, the torture marks were found on multiple parts of the body along with injuries on face, eyes, elbows and hands. The report further shared that her eyebrows and head was shaved forcefully.

