Faisalabad judge deprived of cellphone while hearing case

FAISALABAD: A civil judge in Faisalabad on Monday was deprived of his cellphone while hearing a case, ARY News reported.

In unique stealing inside the courtroom, Civil Judge Muhammad Zulqarnain was deprived of his mobile phone, when he was hearing a case.

Promptly acting on the complaint, the cops of PS Civil Lines nabbed the thief from the premises of the districts and sessions court. The police said a thief named Mustafa was showing himself as the cashier of a lawyer.

The stolen cellphone of the judge has been recovered by the police.

Previously, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an imposter posing as Lahore High Court judge.

Acting on a complaint, FIA’s anti-corruption cell conducted raid at a house in Lahore and apprehended the fraudster.

Pretending himself as a high court judge, the suspect used to pressurize government officers to get illegal favour, the FIA official said, adding that the imposter was involved in dozens of transfers and postings of government employees.

