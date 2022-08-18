Faisalabad student torture case: FIA cybercrime circle swings into action

FAISALABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle has swung into action after the alleged harassment and torture of a medical student in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The FIA cybercrime circle has also registered a case against the prime suspect, Sheikh Danish, over the complaint of the affected medical student. Danish’s wife Maham and his daughter Ana were also nominated in the harassment and torture case.

The intelligence agency’s cybercrime circle sealed case number 125 which was registered under sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and seven provisions of the Penal Code of Pakistan.

READ: FAISALABAD TORTURE CASE: COURT GRANTS PHYSICAL REMAND OF SHEIKH DANISH

Prior to this development, a local court handed over the prime suspect – Sheikh Danish – to police on physical remand until August 23 in a case related to the abduction and torture of a female medical student in Faisalabad.

Sheikh Danish, the main accused in the student torture case, was presented before the local magistrate, where the police sought five-day physical remand of Danish.

The court approved the physical remand of prime suspect Danish for five days and adjourned further proceedings in the case.

READ: FAISALABAD STUDENT TORTURE CASE: PUNJAB CM ISSUES STRICT ORDERS

Angry lawyers today thrashed the prime suspect, who was produced before a sessions court today.

The angry lawyers thrashed Danish for torturing the female student while another man hit the accused with a shoe. Meanwhile, the officials of the elite force intervened and took the prime suspect to a nearby court.

Earlier, a female student had been allegedly abducted, sexually harassed and filmed by men after she refused a marriage proposal in Faisalabad.

READ: FAISALABAD TORTURE CASE: COURT GRANTS PHYSICAL REMAND OF SHEIKH DANISH

Police had said that a female student in Faisalabad was kidnapped and harassed for refusing a marriage proposal. The accused men forcibly took the girl to their home from the University Town area.

The girl was subjected to inhumane torture by the accused who also trimmed her hair and filmed the torture activities.

She revealed that Danish had also recorded a video of her being subjected to sexual harassment besides threatening to make the video viral on social media if she did not give her Rs1 million. Later, her video was posted on social media, making it viral to disgrace the affected student.

Comments