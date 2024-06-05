web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Faisalabad: Teen killed in armed clash between two groups

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
FAISALABAD: An armed clash between two groups left a teen dead in the Sadar police area of Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police said that an armed clash took place between two groups living in street No 11, Elahiabad area. As a result, a passerby named Ameer Hamza (10), was killed on-the-spot. Police removed the body to mortuary for postmortem. Police have collected forensic evidence and started legal action.

Meanwhile, the women police arrested one Adeel Ashraf for teasing a woman and registered a case against him.

Separately, Mamukanjan police registered a case against a man allegedly involved in throwing acid on his wife and brother-in-law in Ghousia Colony.

According to details, the accused Yasin, a resident of Chak No 522-GB, on failure of reconciliation with his wife Farzana Bibi, threw acid on her and brother-in-law Sadam Hussain. They were rushed to a local hospital.

