Faisalabad torture case: Court grants physical remand of Sheikh Danish

FAISALABAD: A local court on Thursday handed over the prime suspect – Sheikh Danish – to police on physical remand until August 23 in a case related to abduction and torture of a female medical student in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Danish, the main accused in the student torture case, was presented before the local magistrate, where the police sought five-day physical remand of Danish.

The court approved the physical remand of prime suspect Danish for five days and adjourned further proceedings in the case.

Angry lawyers today thrashed the prime suspect, who was produced before a sessions court today.

The angry lawyers thrashed Danish for torturing the female student while another man hit the accused with a shoe. Meanwhile, the officials of the elite force intervened and took the prime suspect to a nearby court.

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of the Faisalabad medical student harassment and torture case and sought a report from the Inspector General (IG).

Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi issued orders to the police chief to carry out strict action against the culprits who were involved in harassing and torturing the Faisalabad medical student.

