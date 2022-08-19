Faisalabad torture video: IHC reserves verdict on Ana Ali’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Friday reserved verdict in a bail plea from Ana Ali, the daughter of a prime suspect in torture case of a female medical student, and asked her lawyer to bring evidence of her residence in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

The IHC bench headed by acting Chief Justice Aamir Farooq during the bail plea expressed annoyance over being approached to the high court when the matter pertains to Faisalabad.

He directed the lawyer to submit evidence that the girl is living with her mother and maternal grandmother in Islamabad.

Ana Ali approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail citing fear of being arrested.

Ana Ali filed a plea in the high court saying that she is underage and fears that police would arrest her to probe in the case. “I was nominated in the case even when I was not present at the time of the incident,” she said while blaming the police for getting external pressures for her arrest.

She assured the court that she wanted to appear before the concerned court and therefore be granted protective bail to evade arrest.

The sources said that it is likely that the case would be taken up tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the female medical student Khadija, who was filmed while being tortured and humiliated in Faisalabad, denied reports of reconciling with the prime suspect Danish and said that she was still fighting case against him and his family.

In a video message posted on social media, the girl said that an old video of her which was filed by another suspect Ana was circulated on social media recently.

“I do not know the reason why video was filmed at that time,” she said, adding that she would go to any extent to punish the suspects who tortured her.

On Thursday. a local court handed over the prime suspect – Sheikh Danish – to police on physical remand until August 23 in a case related to abduction and torture of a female medical student Khadija in Faisalabad.

Sheikh Danish, the main accused in the student torture case, was presented before the local magistrate, where the police sought five-day physical remand of Danish.

The court approved the physical remand of prime suspect Danish for five days and adjourned further proceedings in the case.

