Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf challenges bail cancellation

Islamabad: Najaf Hameed, brother of former Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Faiz Hameed, on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the cancellation of his bail by a Special Central Court in a fraud case.

On January 26, the Special Central Court cancelled Najaf Hameed’s bail following a request by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking revocation of the relief. However, Najaf Hameed was not arrested as he was not present in court at the time the order was issued.

In his petition, Najaf Hameed contended that the impugned order passed by the Special Judge (Central), FIA Islamabad, is illegal, without lawful authority, and was passed in a mechanical manner, resulting in a gross miscarriage of justice.

He further claimed that he is being maliciously prosecuted by the FIA on the basis of baseless, frivolous, and concocted allegations, asserting that the prosecution case is a product of mala fide intent and ulterior motives.

Najaf Hameed pleaded the IHC to set aside the impugned order and restore the pre-arrest bail earlier granted to him. He also requested the court to restrain the FIA from arresting him until the final disposal of the petition.

The State and the FIA have been named as respondents in the petitioner.

Earlier, the Special Central Court had issued a written order cancelling Najaf Hameed’s bail in the fraud case.

According to the court order, Najaf Hameed, a former Halqa Patwari of Mouza Pind Parian, Islamabad, allegedly issued fake and bogus land registry documents in 2009 and 2010 in collusion with other officials, causing loss to the lawful rights of the actual landowner.

The court observed that the accused was a public servant who had allegedly misused his official position by entering fraudulent land mutations using official records that were in his exclusive custody, apparently for personal gain.