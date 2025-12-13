Accountlibity process won't stop on Faiz Hameed: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that former Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed will face more charges soon, including in connection with the May 9 incidents.

His remarks came after a military court sentenced Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges including political interference, violations of the Official Secrets Act, and misuse of authority. The ISPR also noted that Faiz Hameed’s involvement in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said that Faiz Hameed, along with PTI founder Imran Khan, had played a central role in projects aimed at undermining Pakistan’s stability and targeting political opponents. He emphasized that accountability must continue, including for the remnants of Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed.

The defence minister said: “I assure you that this process will not end here. Enemies of Pakistan who risk the country for their power and positions will face accountability, whether they wear a uniform like Faiz Hameed or Peshawari chappal like Imran Khan. If they are not held accountable and brought to justice, it will not be in the country’s interest.”

Khawaja Asif said that Faiz Hameed was instrumental in politically motivated actions, including the removal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif through fabricated cases, and that his efforts were closely linked with the PTI founder. He described both as “partners in destabilizing the country,” causing significant harm to national institutions.

The minister further stated that Faiz Hameed, in his capacity as a senior army officer, supported PTI’s political strategies, including the May 9 incidents, which he called a joint venture between Faiz Hameed and Imran Khan.

He also said that some elements are still attempting to bring back Imran Khan.

The defence minister reiterated that additional cases against Faiz Hameed, including the ongoing May 9 case, are expected to be filed soon, adding that Faiz Hameed has the right to appeal against his conviction.

Earlier, PML-N Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt on Friday said that former Army Chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and three former Supreme Court judges should also be held accountable, and their names placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).