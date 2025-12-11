Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in prison

RAWALPINDI: Former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment on charges including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, and misuse of authority, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, on August 12, 2024, the process of Field General Court Martial was initiated against Faiz Hameed, formerly Lieutenant General, under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act spanning over 15 months.

“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act, detrimental to the safety and interest of the State, misuse of authority & government resources and causing wrongful loss to persons”, the statement said.

“After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Court which has been promulgated on 11 December 2025”, Pakistan Army’s public relations wing further stated.

The Field General Court Martial complied with all legal provisions. The accused was afforded with all legal rights including rights of defence team of his choice. The convict has the right of appeal at the relevant forum.

Involvement of the convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with, the ISPR added.

