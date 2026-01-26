Court cancels bail of Faiz Hameed's brother

ISLAMABAD: The Special Central Court has cancelled the bail of Najaf Hameed, brother of DG ISI Lt. General (retired) Faiz Hameed, in a fraud case.

The decision followed the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) request for the revocation of his bail, which was approved by Special Judge Central FIA, Shahrukh Arjumand, who delivered the reserved verdict.

Najaf Hameed could not be arrested as he was not present in court at the time of the decision.

The court had granted his bail on the basis of reconciliation. The FIA had approached the court seeking cancellation of his bail.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Cell in Islamabad booked Najaf Hameed.

The case was filed with the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Cell in Islamabad. It also names Abdul Zahoor and Khalid Munir as accused.

According to the complaint, the case pertains to the alleged transfer of land through forged documents. At the time, Najaf Hameed was serving as a patwari (land record officer) in Islamabad.

The FIA initiated the case after completing its preliminary inquiry.

It is to be noted that in December, last year, former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment on charges including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, and misuse of authority.