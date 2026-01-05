FIA registers case against ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Cell in Islamabad booked Najaf Hameed, the brother of former DG ISI Faiz Hameed, ARY News reported on Monday.

The case has been filed with the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Cell in Islamabad. It also names Abdul Zahoor and Khalid Munir as accused.

According to the complaint, the case pertains to the alleged transfer of land through forged documents. At the time, Najaf Hameed was serving as a patwari (land record officer) in Islamabad.

The FIA initiated the case after completing its preliminary inquiry.

It is to be noted that in December, last year, former director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment on charges including engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, and misuse of authority.

According to the ISPR, the process of Field General Court Martial was initiated on August 12, 2024, against Faiz Hameed, formerly Lieutenant General, under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act spanning over 15 months.

“The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act detrimental to the safety and interest of the State, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to persons”, the statement said.

“After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by the Court, which has been promulgated on 11 December 2025”, according to the ISPR.