Faiza Khan debuts new hairstyle in latest pictures

Rising showbiz starlet Faiza Khan debuted her new hair look in the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Faiza Khan treated her fans with a bunch of recent pictures, flaunting her new, and much lighter hair. “A good hair day and a cute red top,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery with a cherry emoji and credits.

The stunning clicks featured the ‘Baby Baji’ actor wearing a solid red tank top and black trousers, with all the focus on her completely transformed hair, styled in beach curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faiza khan 🦋 (@faizakhanofficial)

The now-viral photo album was showered with love from her huge fanbase on Gram, who liked the post and complimented the fresh look of the actor in the comments section.

It should be mentioned here that Khan is among the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor enjoys great popularity online, where she frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects as well as sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faiza khan 🦋 (@faizakhanofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the blockbuster daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. Previously, Khan was also praised for her brief yet impactful stint in launching the season of the reality show ‘Tamasha’.

Faiza Khan jumps on the Barbiecore: See pictures, video