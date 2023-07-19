‘Baby Baji’ actor Faiza Khan speaks up about dreams

Faiza Khan, the actor who has surprised all with her performance in ARY Digital’s ‘Baby Baji‘ on Wednesday spoke up about her childhood career dreams.

The ‘Baby Baji‘ appeared in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ where she talked about her personal and professional lives.

The starlet said people dream of being different things when they are children. She added her childhood dream was to become a pilot. The actress said that she decided to become a badminton player after growing up.

Faiza Khan maintained that despite having an interest in badminton, she was always fond of acting and used to act before mirrors all the time.

The celebrity added that she pursued her studies while acting. She said that she completed her BBA and plans on doing an MBA.

Faiza Khan essays Rameen, the college fellow and love interest of Wasif (Junaid Jamshed), in ‘Baby Baji‘.

The star-studded drama also features Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Fazal Hussain, and Aina Asif. It was written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan, and airs daily at 7 pm.