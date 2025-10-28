Faiza Saqlain accuses Maya Ali’s brand of copying her designs: 'Should I be flattered?'

Faiza Saqlain – a renowned Pakistani fashion designer- has publicly accused Maya Ali’s fashion label, Maya Pret, of copying her designs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 27, the creative director of her namesake luxury fashion brand penned a short note, calling out the Pehli Si Muhabbat star.

Sharing photos of her own designs alongside similar ones from Maya Pret, Faiza Saqlain wrote, “Should I be flattered? Inspiring this brand in ALL respects I must say, from dress to model to backdrop.”

“It’s getting boring now @mayapretofficial please come up with something of your own, can’t promise but hopeful that might sell too,” she added.

After the screenshot of her story made rounds on her social media, many users disagreed with Saqlain saying the designs she highlighted were too generic to be considered copied.

“Is it only me who can’t see a single resemblance in all 3 outfits??? They are so much different,” one wrote.

While another added, “These designs are so common in like every festive wear brand of Pakistan what is faiza even talking about? These designs have also been in local markets for pretty long now. this is so stupid.”

“And what about Faiza’s tie and dye Sarees? Did she mentioned that she was inspired by Manish Malhotra??” a third penned.

Maya Ali started a clothing line named after herself, MAYA Prêt-À-Porter, in June 2021.