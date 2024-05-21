Cabinet ‘dissatisfied’ with probe Commission’s report on Faizabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction over a report of an inquiry commission into the Faizabad sit-in, observing that the commission had not adhered to its Terms of Reference (ToR), ARY News reported.

Back on November 08, 2017, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organized a sit-in at Faizabad interchange against the amendments in the Election Bill 2017, changing the word oath to declaration.

The protesters demanded the resignation of then Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid to “protect the identity of the country”.

The meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, directed to constitute a special committee of the cabinet that would submit its recommendations in this regard.

The Attorney General for Pakistan submitted an inquiry report in to the Faizabad sit-in and gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet, stated a statement issued here.

The commission probing the 2017 Faizabad sit-in termed it the failure of the then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal and Punjab governments.

The inquiry commission in its findings revealed that then Punjab government led by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif – incumbent Prime Minister – did not attempt to stop the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest in the province.

According to the report, the provincial government allowed free movement of the protesters and also provided security to the gathering.

The report said that the Punjab government was hesitant to take action against the protesters owing to threats to the lives of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and other government officials.

The Punjab government was relieved after the protesters entered Islamabad as the Shehbaz Sharif-led provincial government wanted the centre to deal with the matters related to the Faizabad sit-in.

During the meeting, the cabinet also adopted a resolution expressing condolences on the shahadat of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their companions in a helicopter crash.

The meeting also granted its approval to the recommendation of Ministry of Interior for duty and tax exemption on the equipment donated to Balochistan police by Guangdong Public Security Department, China. However, under Federal Excise Tax 2005, the federal excise duty would be imposed on these items.

The federal cabinet directed that in future, such like donations and grants would be exempted from taxes.

It also approved signing of memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and the United Kingdom with regard to handing over of three accused of Pakistani nationality on the recommendation of the ministry of interior.

During the meeting, the National Livestock Breeding Policy, 2022 was presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the cabinet directed it to resubmit it after holding consultations with the private sector.

While on the recommendation of ministry of national food security and research, the cabinet approved in principle the legislation work related to National Animal Health, Welfare and Veterinary Public Health Act 2024. A Cabinet Committee on Legislative would comprehensively look into the matter.

The prime minister also directed for formulation of a mechanism under a private-public partnership project for establishing a quality slaughterhouse for Islamabad and its surrounding areas.

The cabinet on the recommendation of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) granted its approval to ex-post facto on the relief goods dispatched to the Palestinians by the NDMA.

The meeting was apprised that the government of Pakistan had sent 931 tons of relief goods via six airplanes and two ships.