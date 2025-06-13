Blood, sweat, hard work: Faizan Sheikh shares BTS of ‘Sher’ action sequence

Renowned TV actor Faizan Sheikh, aka Fahad of ‘Sher’, takes the viewers behind the scenes, giving them a glimpse of the hard work that goes into filming action sequences in a project, as he urged the critics to look beyond the final few seconds of the cut and into the effort, blood and sweat that went into making.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, actor Faizan Sheikh, who is currently winning acclaim for his portrayal of Fahad in ‘Sher’, unveiled a behind-the-scenes video of his action scene with Danish Taimoor’s titular character, from the recent episode 7 of the serial.

In the lengthy accompanying caption with the video, Sheikh highlighted the efforts and hard work of everyone associated with the project, in making it, and discussed how it is often casually dismissed by critics, saying it could’ve been ‘better’.

“Behind the ACTION,” the ‘Tamasha’ alum began to write. “You all see the final seconds on screens and casually comment, ‘Oh, this is so cool’ or ‘this could be better’. But here’s the truth: it’s not all fun and games for the one you are commenting about so ‘casually’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Faizan Sheikh (@mfaizansk)

“From multiple takes under extreme lights, to brutal landings (and sometimes missing it) to bruises, back pain and pure health risks – what you don’t (choose) to see is the BRAVERY that goes into every frame. We don’t just hit ‘record’ and jump off things. Every move is rehearsed. Every angle is measured. Every risk is calculated, but it’s still a risk. We’re not just acting. We’re surviving the scene,” he detailed.

Sheikh also added, “People love to judge our work on ‘review shows’ and break it down into pieces. But very few take a moment to appreciate the blood, sweat and sacrifice that goes into making even 5 seconds of believable action.”

“Next time you critique a ‘fall’ just know, there were real people behind it, giving it their all,” he urged in the end.

Notably, besides Sheikh and Taimoor, ‘Sher’ stars Sarah Khan as the female lead, while the ensemble cast of the title also features Arjumand Rahim, Sunita Marshall, Ravisha Khan, Nadia Afgan, Munazzah Arif, Salman Shahid, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Faizan Sheikh, Hassan Niazi, Nabeel Zafar, Taqi Ahmed, Aamna Malik and Atiqa Odho among others.

Helmed by veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish and scripted by ace playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, iDream Entertainment’s ‘Sher’ airs every Wednesday and Thursday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

Also Read: ‘Sher’ Dominates YouTube Trends in Pakistan with Stellar Cast and Gripping Narrative