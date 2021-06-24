Fake accounts case: PO Imran Shafi arrested after returning to Pakistan

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Imran Shafi, a proclaimed offender in fake bank accounts case, after he returned to Pakistan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog has made progress in fake bank accounts case by arresting a proclaimed offender Imran Shafi who had been absconding for many years.

It emerged that Shafi had fled from the country years ago and he was recently arrested by the anti-graft watchdog’s intelligence wing after he returned to the country.

Read: NAB approves Rs21 bln plea bargain in fake accounts case

A team comprising of NAB Lahore officials have arrested Imran Shafi from Rawalpindi.

Shafi has been shifted to Lahore by the raiding team from Rawalpindi and he will be produced before an accountability court on Friday (tomorrow), sources added.

It may be noted here that 143 politicians and their relatives are absconding in fake bank accounts case.