Counterfeit chemical, lotion worth millions confiscated from Lahore factory

LAHORE: A team led by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir conducted a raid on a factory in Lahore and confiscated counterfeit chemicals and lotions worth around Rs 8 million, ARY News reported.

Minister Nazir, accompanied by his team, raided the factory located in Lalazar Colony which had stocks of chemicals and counterfeit homoeopathic medicines.

Punjab government officials said that the chemical was being used to produce fake homoeopathic medicine while the fake lotions were sold online.

The owner of the factory, identified as Amir Mahmood, confessed to producing and selling the products without obtaining a licence from the relevant authorities, they added.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister said that several brands’ products were being produced at the factory.

Read more: DRAP recalls THIS substandard medicine from market

The Punjab government will approach those brands to further investigate the matter, he added.

Minister Nazir went on to add that the authorities confiscated the counterfeit chemicals, lotions and medicine while action will be initiated against the culprits after the completion of the report on the matter.