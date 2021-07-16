Fake CNICs scandal: Court approves physical remand of 3 accused

KARACHI: A court in Karachi on Friday granted three-day physical remand of three accused in a case pertaining to issuance of fake CNICs to foreign nationals.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented the accused, identified as Mohammad Amin, Mairaj and Abdul Aziz, before the court and requested their physical remand for investigation.

The court handed over the accused to FIA on three-day physical remand and directed it to submit a progress report.

FIA’s anti-human trafficking circle arrested the three accused. Mairaj, is an agent facilitating identity cards for aliens. Ameen was allegedly involved in getting the CNIC in cahoots with NADRA employees, on the basis of fake documents, FIA officials said.

The investigation officer of the FIA earlier said that two more employees of the NADRA had been arrested on charges of issuing fake computerised national identity cards (CNICs) to national and foreign citizens.

The intelligence agency’s anti-human trafficking circle made 10 arrests in two cases related to the fake CNICs scandal. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigation officer has made two more arrests, whereas, the total number of arrested men in such cases has risen to 13.

The arrested officials include two assistant directors of NADRA and a superintendent, an agent, six Afghan citizens who were allegedly involved in getting the CNICs. Moreover, the arrested men also included three persons from the same family.

Those who received Pakistani CNICs through illegal means include Afghans, Bengalis, Burmese and other foreign nationals.