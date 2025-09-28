'Fake faith healer' using blasphemous tricks to deceive innocent people caught

KARACHI: Across Pakistan, countless ‘fake faith healers’ exploit vulnerable and distressed individuals through fabricated miracles and cheap trickery.

One such impostor, notorious for his shocking methods, has now been exposed by team of Sar-e-Aam.

This self-styled spiritual figure, operating under the guise of a “Jalali Peer,” used highly offensive and blasphemous tactics in his acts.

Shockingly, he employed a pair of scissors with the Holy Qur’an as part of his staged rituals, presenting it as a divine method to convince visitors of his powers.

The fraudster’s modus operandi was simple yet manipulative: lure people in, convince them they were under the influence of black magic, and then extort large sums of money by offering false remedies.

Disturbingly, the ‘fake faith healer’s’ deceptive acts attracted massive attention online, with his videos amassing millions of views on social media—highlighting the extent of public gullibility.

During his so-called “sessions,” the ‘fake faith healer’ desecrated the Holy Quran by pretending to ask it questions and then turning it in whichever direction suited his narrative, tricking people into believing his claims.

To unmask his fraud, the Sar-e-Aam team collaborated with Pakistan’s renowned magician Aqeel Naumi.

On confronting him, the impostor was left visibly shaken and unable to defend his disgraceful theatrics.