Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Fake mandate stands to be vanished, says Rana Aftab

LAHORE: “We are the government in waiting, this fake mandate is stands to be vanished”, Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Rana Aftab Ahmed here said.

PTI-backed Punjab lawmaker claimed,” They are being run by someone else on remote control”.

“We have not been formally informed of the assembly’s session, which is an undemocratic attitude,” opposition leader said. “We will not allow the assembly being run in violation of the code of conduct,” he further said.

“We are intending to remain peaceful in the assembly, if they don’t hear us then there will be no other way out except protest,” SIC leader warned.

“May All bless them tolerance to bear the opposition,” he added.

He said, the opposition has not received the agenda of the session.

It is to be mentioned here that the SIC had field Rana Aftab Ahmed as its candidate to compete with PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz for the office of the chief minister of Punjab.

The opposition later walked out of the election and Maryam Nawaz won the election with 220 votes.

