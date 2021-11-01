Fake pir allegedly rapes woman while ‘trying to free her of jinn’

TIBBA SULTANPUR: In yet another incident of sexual abuse, a fake pir allegedly raped a woman in Tibba Sultanpur, a town in Punjab province, while claiming to free her of jinn, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, the woman came from Uch Sharif to visit her relatives when a fake pir visited the home and asked the family to go out of the room to free the woman of jinn.

He later subjected the woman to sexual assault.

The suspect was apprehended by the family members, who broke down the door of the room after the screams of the rape victim from inside the premises.

The fake pir later ran away from the spot with the support of his associates who also injured the husband and son of the woman after a scuffle.

The woman has been shifted to a hospital for a medical examination as police said that they had launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.

Incidents related to fake pirs, subjecting people approaching them to rape and brutal torture tactics, have been reported frequently.

In one such case, a fake pir set the woman, said to be intellectually challenged, on fire on the pretext of exorcising jinns. As a result, 70% of her body was left with burn wounds.

Following the incident, the police arrested the fake exorcist named Masoom Shah.

The police said they have arrested his five accomplices. The arrested persons have been identified as Iqbal, Rizwan, Munawar, Liaqat and Ashraf.

An FIR has been registered against them on attempt to murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).