‘Fake PO’ gets one-year jail term, fine in Karachi

KARACHI: A ‘fake presiding officer (PO)’ was found guilty in a case related to the ballot papers’ recovery during the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The city court has found a ‘fake PO’ namely Azhar Tariq guilty in the ballot papers’ recovery case and pronounced him a one-year jail term and Rs25,000 fine.

Police said they arrested the accused during the LG polls. The accused introduced himself as a PO of the Union Committee 13 Ward 4 but he failed to provide the identification evidence.

Moreover, the police also recovered a ballot book from his possession with stamped ballot papers for a political party. A case was also registered at the Ittehad Town police station.

