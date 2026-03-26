Fakhar leads Qalandars to 199 against Kingsmen

A fluent half-century from Fakhar Zaman guided defending champions Lahore Qalandars to a competitive 199-6 against debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match of Pakistan Super League season 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi saw his decision vindicated as his side posted a strong total despite a brief middle-order wobble.

Lahore made a brisk start, with Fakhar and Mohammad Naeem putting on 84 runs for the opening wicket. Naeem struck 30 off 19 balls, including four boundaries and a six, before falling to Hassan Khan, caught at long-on.

The Kingsmen struck back quickly as Abdullah Shafique was run out for four, while Fakhar, after reaching his fifty, was dismissed by Hassan for a 39-ball 53, laced with nine fours.

Lahore slipped momentarily, but Haseebullah Khan steadied the innings with a composed knock. He added 37 runs with Parvez Hossain Emon, who made 14 before being dismissed in the 16th over.

Haseebullah then combined with Sikandar Raza for a quick 45-run stand. Raza provided late momentum with a 10-ball 24, hitting two fours and two sixes.

The wicketkeeper-batter remained unbeaten on 40 off 28 balls, while Asif Ali (9) and Shaheen (12 not out) added useful runs in the closing overs to push the total to 199.

For Hyderabad, Riley Meredith and Hassan claimed two wickets each, while Mohammad Ali took one.

The PSL 11 opener sets the tone for another high-scoring season, with Lahore Qalandars once again showcasing their batting depth in front of a home crowd in Lahore.